Europe's top shares extend gains as U.S. equity markets open slightly higher than expected on Wednesday, regaining momentum after the European Central Bank disappointed investors hoping for further stimulus to boost a flagging euro zone economy.

The FTSEurofirst was up 12.74 points, or 1.3 percent, at 965.86 by 1337 GMT.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net