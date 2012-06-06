The UK Small Caps index closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday, sharply underperforming a jump of 2.4 percent by the blue chips and 2.3 percent by the mid caps.

Oil firm Amerisur Resources surges 27 percent after announcing the flows from its Platanillo-3 well.

"We consider this to be a highly positive result for Amerisur and believe that it indicates that the company is on track to achieve its goal of 5,000 bopd production by year end. This would represent in excess of a ten-fold increase on today's production levels, which in our view, amounts to a step change in the company's operations," Daniel Stewart says in a note, reiterating a 'buy' recommendation on the stock.

On the downside, Hampson Industries slumps 84 percent after saying there will be little or no remaining value for existing shareholders once it is sold.

The aerospace engineer put itself on the block in February, as it struggled with a huge debt load and announced a major delivery setback at its tooling division.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net