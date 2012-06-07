Shares in Johnson Matthey rise 3.3 percent to the top of the FTSE 100 index as the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters reports better-than-expected results and proposes a special dividend.

The British specialty chemicals company says its underlying profit before tax for the year to the end of March rose 23 percent and unveils a strong outlook.

"The statement is positive, with further progress expected from the ET (environmental technologies) and Fine Chemicals operations, although weaker precious metal prices may result in a lower Precious Metal Products result," Numis Securities says in a note, upgrading the stock to "buy" from "add".

"This statement may soothe fears regarding JM's Eurozone exposure and its exposure to cyclical end markets such as automotive."

Johnson Matthey is expected to outpace its main peers in terms of profit growth in the next five years, with the group's earnings per shares forecast to grow by a compound annual rate of 10.8 percent, compared to 8.3 percent for Croda and 5.9 percent for Belgium's Umicore, according to Starmine.

