Shares in Tipp24 gain 6.7 percent, with traders pointing to news the betting company's shareholders are set to receive about 6 million shares in the group's Lotto24 unit ahead of an initial public offering.

"Apparently, you need to be a Tipp24 shareholder to get your hands on Lotto24 shares, which is driving up (Tipp24's) shares," a trader says.

Lotto24 - which is planning to list its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange on July 3 - says it will use the proceeds from the share sale to pay off a loan it received from Tipp24 as well as to finance its expansion.

