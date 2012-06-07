The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent in midsession trade, lagging gains of 1.3 percent on the FTSE 100 and 0.9 percent on the FTSE 250.

International Ferro Metals rises 3.9 percent after the firm says its ramp-up is progressing smoothly and is on track to achieve full load by mid-June and Ferrochrome sales have progressed to plan, prompting Numis to repeat its "buy" rating on the firm.

Chime Communications sheds 1.6 percent as Canaccord cuts its target price to 205 pence from 223 pence on the firm after Chime recently unveiled the terms for the disposal of its Bell Pottinger agencies.

But the broker says the shares offer attractive value with significant sports-related contracts, further acquisitions and bid speculation potential catalysts, which is why it repeats its "buy" rating.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net