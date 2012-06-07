Societe Generale strategists say investors should wait for the last leg of capitulation before buying equities, citing four triggers for a rebound in risk assets.

"In the short term, the most likely trigger is a monetary policy response; we see strong arguments in favour of additional liquidity injections by central banks," the strategists write in a note.

The creation of a banking union for the euro zone would also have a positive effect, they add. "The 28-29 June EU summit could be key. French President Francois Hollande could be more willing to engage in brinkmanship with Germany as the legislative milestone in France will have passed," they write.

Sustained economic recovery and a positive outcome in Greek elections are also key factors for a rally in risky assets, although overall, it could still take time before markets hit a floor, they warn.

"We expect the downside in risk assets to continue to materialise in the coming weeks. But when and if one of our four triggers kick in -most probably one of the first two, we would recommend positioning asset allocation strategies for a rebound. That implies a preference for high beta assets such as bank equities and commodities."

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net