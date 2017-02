MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company reporting on Friday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major U.S. company reporting on Friday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE trade balance Apr

0645 FR Budget ytd Apr

0645 FR trade balance Apr

0800 IT ind prod Apr

0830 GB PPI May

1230 US Int'l trade Apr

1400 US Wholesale inv Apr

