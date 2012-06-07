PARIS, June 7 Vivendi shares rise 3.7 percent after Bloomberg reports that the entertainment-to-telecoms group will discuss a sale of its video games unit Activision Blizzard at an annual strategy review on June 22.

Activision, which produces the popular online game World of Warcraft, saw its shares fall 2 percent.

Vivendi is reviewing its holding company structure, and investment banks are pitching ideas on the best strategy to reverse the deep slump in its share price, sources told Reuters last month.

With shares near nine-year lows, Vivendi signalled in a March 27 annual letter to shareholders that all restructuring or asset-sale options would be considered to improve its share price.

Vivendi's slump mirrors a broader deterioration in the telecom sector in Europe, but its shares have been beaten even lower since the January launch of a new low-cost mobile rival that has dented profitability at French mobile unit SFR.

A Vivendi spokesman said on Thursday: "The June 22 meeting is an annual retreat to discuss strategy and not to come to any quick-fix decisions or solutions."

The sale of part or all of Activision is a relatively simple option because Vivendi could sell its shares on the open market. Other moves could include a listing for pay-TV unit Canal+, which is 20 percent owned by Lagardere , or seeking a buyer for Maroc Telecom.

Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy told Reuters last month that Vivendi was constantly reviewing its footprint and strategy.

"We need to think about how to improve the valuation of our shares," Levy said at the time. "It's our role to always be examining scenarios that would increase the share price."

Vivendi owns 61 percent of Activision.

