Shares in Belgium-based TiGenix jump by as much as 20 percent to become the top risers in Brussels after the cell-based medicines specialist says that Dutch authorities have cleared its biggest drug, knee treatment ChondroCelect, to be reimbursed by health insurers.

"After having obtained its first positive reimbursement decision around one year ago in Belgium, today's announcement of the Dutch reimbursement decision is supportive for our ChondroCelect sales forecasts," KBC Securities says in a note to clients.

