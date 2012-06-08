The FTSE Small Cap index shed 0.1 percent in early trade, outperforming much bigger falls in the wider market, with the blue chips and the midcaps off 1.0 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

WSP Group leaps 67 percent higher after the British consulting firm receives a recommended 278 million pound ($433 million) cash offer from Canadian engineering company Genivar, prompting Peel Hunt to lift its rating for WSP to "hold" from "sell".

Peel Hunt, in a note, says the price paid, which represents a 67 percent premium to Thursday's close, looks full, and deems a counter bid unlikely.

Recruiter SThree drops 4.3 percent after it warns that deteriorating economic conditions are sapping growth across most of its markets, with the exception of a robust resources sector which helped it post a 12 percent rise in first half gross profit.

