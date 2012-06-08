Shares in WSP Group leap 66 percent higher after the British consulting firm receives a recommended 278 million pound ($433 million) cash offer from Canadian engineering company Genivar, prompting Peel Hunt to lift its rating for WSP to "hold" from "sell".

Peel Hunt, in a note, says the price paid, which represents a 67 percent premium to Thursday's close, looks full, and deems a counter bid unlikely.

The broker adds that the offer for WSP is beneficial for sentiment in the consultant sub-sector, seeing peers such as fellow small cap Hyder Consulting and mid-cap WS Atkins as offering potential attractions for would be acquirers.

Shares in the latter pair enjoy respective gains of 3.4 percent 3.8 percent.

Panmure Gordon, also positive on the sector as a whole on the back of the WSP deal, says: "We see little to stop this transaction from happening, and believe this is a fair price for shareholders at this stage of the cycle and in the context of the progress made to date."

Panmure lifts its target price for WSP to the 435 pence cash offer price.

