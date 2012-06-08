The FTSE Small Cap index drops 0.2 percent in midday trade, outperforming 1.0-percent drops from both the blue chips and the midcaps .

British toy maker Hornby climbs more than 4 percent after it unveils full-year results, with sales up 1.7 percent to 64.4 million pounds ($100.31 million), and says it is well positioned to benefit from the London 2012 games, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "add".

Gene-based biopharmaceutical company Oxford Biomedica also advances 4 percent after receiving UK regulatory approval to manufacture bulk drug material at its specialist facility in Oxford.

