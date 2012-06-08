The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.04 percent, while the blue chips and midcaps end the session 0.2 and 0.4 percent lower respectively.

British toy maker Hornby climbs 1.4 percent after it unveils full-year results, with sales up 1.7 percent to 64.4 million pounds ($100.31 million), and says it is well positioned to benefit from the London 2012 games, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating to "buy" from "add".

WSP Group leaps 67 percent higher after the British consulting firm receives a recommended 278 million pound ($433 million) cash offer from Canadian engineering company Genivar, with Peel Hunt lifting its rating for WSP to "hold" from "sell".

Peel Hunt, in a note, says the price paid, which represents a 67 percent premium to Thursday's close, looks full, and deems a counter bid unlikely.

