With euro zone policymakers collaborating in underpinning Spanish banks and with valuations on equities back at levels which signalled the pre-Christmas rally, Shore Capital has become more upbeat on the stock market.

"Our preferred signal for asset allocation is the volatility adjusted bond earnings yield ratio. In March this had moved us to become cautious as equity markets became 'expensive'. With a rally in bonds, and declines in equities the equity market has become attractive from a valuation perspective, and hence we are more positive on equities as an asset class," ShoreCap equity strategist Gerard Lane says in a note.

Lane says this signal has proved useful in the past, and with policymakers seeking to provide at least a sticking plaster to the Spanish banking crises he suggests that the market may rally in coming weeks and months.

"The combination of an independent assessment matched with sufficient funding should ease concerns around the immediate outlook for Spanish banks," Lane adds.

However, the strategist believes that longer term the deleveraging of the banks is likely to continue and hence remains a drag on Spanish economic growth, with the steps being taken similar to the TARP program in the United Sates but of a scale that is twice the size relative to GDP.

