European equities are steaming higher, cheered by news of a euro zone rescue package for Spanish banks, but strategists at Societe Generale warn that the next problem could be lurking just round the corner and the rally may prove short-lived.

"This would confirm the by now all too well known pattern of denial from policymakers, pressure from markets, a patch from policymakers, relief rally by markets  declaration of the 'worst is behind' from policymakers  only to see the next issue appear," they say in a note.

They highlight the Greek elections on June 17, as well as the possibility of a surprise outcome at the second round of French parliamentary polls on the same day - where Socialists and their allies are seen winning - as possible risks. Any surprise reduction in oil output from OPEC this week "could prove very damaging to the oil importing economies" through higher prices, they add.

For now, though, the mood is very much risk-on, with the FTSEurofirst 300 breaking above the psychologically key 1,000 mark for the first time since mid-May, and Spain's IBEX index up 4.5 percent.

