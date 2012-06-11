European equities soar in early trade, adding to last week's recovery rally, as a deal to shore up Spain's ailing banks prompts investors to scoop up battered financial shares, with Banco Santander surging 5.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 1.7 percent at 999.29 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index surges 2.4 percent.

Over the weekend, euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial audit suggests it is likely to need.

