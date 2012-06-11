Europe's bank stocks jump 3 percent to a one-month high as investors greet the weekend's 100 billion euro bailout of Spanish banks with relief, led by rallies of more than 6 percent by Santander and BBVA.

The DJ STOXX European banking index is up 3.3 percent at 132.3 points, its highest level since May 11. Shares in Santander and BBVA, Spain's big two banks that are not expected to need bailout cash but have been dragged down by the country's woes, were up 6.1 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its banks. Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent auditors report in just over a week.

"The news of the rescue is positive in the short term because it buys time and it should cause a fall in the risk premium for Spanish debt," says one trader at a Spanish bank.

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, France's Societe Generale and Britain's Lloyds and Barclays all rise 4 percent or more, as investors cheer the action, hoping it draws a line in the sand to prevent the euro zone crisis spreading to Italy and beyond.

