Shares in Severfield Rowen drop 13.6 percent to 142.24 pence after the structural steelwork group warns that its profit for the full year may be lower than current expectations, as it expects cost overruns on two projects in the United Kingdom.

The firm says it still expects to deliver profit growth year on year, with a greater than expected weighting towards the second half of the year due to anticipated operational overruns of 1.6 million pounds against two complex projects in the UK.

"The UK recovery remains impossible to predict and this morning's announcement highlights the inherent contract risk within the business model", says Peel Hunt in a note.

"Our through-the-cycle valuation model supports our 220 pence target price; however, we see no obvious short-term catalyst and so the share remains a 'hold', pending greater visibility on the required second-half profit recovery," the broker adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net