Buying U.S. utilities while selling their European peers should allow investors to capitalise on ongoing momentum while taking advantage of differentials in earnings and economic backdrops, strategists at BNP Paribas say.

"For June, the utilities sector features as both a strong relative long in the U.S. and a strong relative short in Europe. Given our moderately more bullish U.S. vs Europe regional views, this presents a potentially attractive regional sector opportunity," they say.

"The EU utilities sector has a low and deteriorating return on equity (ROE), margin and earnings growth profile while the U.S. has a relatively stronger earnings stability, ROE and margin."

For investors wanting to bet via options, they recommend selling July 2012 puts on U.S. utilities and buying puts on the euro zone ones. The trade could also be done via ETFs or MSCI sector swaps, hedging the notional amount against any exchange rate fluctuations.

"EU utilities have underperformed U.S. utilities by more than 30 percent over the past two years. This trade reflects a momentum view that this underperformance may continue," they say.

