The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.4 percent, lagging much bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both up 1.6 percent.

Filtronic adds 11.5 percent after the mobile phone network equipment maker says it expects to make a profit for the year ended May 31 on better-than-forecast performance from its broadband business and strong wireless sales.

"Filtronic has pulled it out of the bag. We had expected a 1 million pound loss, as revenue whizzed past our forecast," says Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor, who rates the stock a "buy".

Severfield Rowen sheds 13.6 percent after the structural steelwork group warns that its profit for the full year may be lower than current expectations, as it expects cost overruns on two projects in the United Kingdom.

"The UK recovery remains impossible to predict and this morning's announcement highlights the inherent contract risk within the business model", says Peel Hunt in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net