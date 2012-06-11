Cheuvreux is turning "slightly more constructive" on downbeaten Spanish equities, but remains cautious on the banks despite the euro zone rescue line.

The IBEX is up 3.7 percent after euro zone finance ministers over the weekend agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks.

"This ring-fences the Spanish case ahead of the outcome of the Greek elections, to take place on June 17. It also shows the EU is committed to helping Spain," Cheuvreux's Adrian Zunzunegui says in a note.

"Yes, there are still some uncertainties to be dispelled in the medium term, and credit will not automatically flow, hence domestic demand will remain under pressure. But this should stop the outflow of foreign funds, should minimize liquidity tensions, and hence should maximise the positives (if any): current account deficit coming down, labour costs finally starting to decline, and other big structural changes on their way."

Among Spanish stocks, he highlights power firm Iberdrola, media company Mediaset Espana, hotelier Melia, builder OHL, food company Ebro, retailer DIA and Amadeus.

"As regards the banks, again we still need to know the final recap needs by bank, but we would tend to avoid the domestic entities and would only consider playing the large banks, BBVA and Santander, with a preference for BBVA at this stage."

