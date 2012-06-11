Shares in UK heavyweight BP rise 2.1 percent and adding the most points to London's blue-chip index which is enjoying a euro zone-fueled risk-on rally, with the integrated oil firm also helped by weekend press speculation that it would reach a deal to pay less than $15 billion to settle its 2010 oil spill.

The Financial Times quoted a source stating that negotiations between BP and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over the Deepwater Horizon disaster were "accelerating", pointing to a possible settlement over fines by September.

"The article claims that the DoJ is looking for $25 billion, so there looks to be a substantial gap at the start of negotiations ... If BP was able to secure a settlement for $15 billion, this could bring to a close the whole Macondo accident at a cost of close to $40 billion, a figure around which BP originally provisioned," Oriel Securities says in a note.

Uncertainty surrounding the outlook for BP means it shares are 36 percent below the level they were more than two years ago just prior to the spill.

"The two key risks holding back BP's shares are 1). the scale of potential fines for the Deepwater Horizon disaster and 2). uncertainty over TNK-BP. While both situations remain highly fluid, there is a possibility that both could be moving towards some form of resolution," says Canaccord Genuity, which recently raised its rating on BP to "buy" from "hold".

The fall in shares has left BP trading on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 5.9 times, compared with its FTSEurofirst 300 peers on 13 times and the FTSE 100 on 9.6 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The stock also trades on an earnings per share of 1.34 times, while its UK-listed peer Royal Dutch Shell is on 5 times.

"In terms of valuation, BP's market cap pre Macondo was $191 billion vs. Friday's close of $121 billion, still discounting substantially more than the possible final bill for Macondo," Oriel Securities says.

