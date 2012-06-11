As investors position for more monetary stimulus from central banks, Credit Suisse tips stocks that benefit from rising inflation, such as property groups, or can offer a higher yield than bonds.

"Equities are clearly beginning to price in the possibility of widespread central bank expansion of balance sheets and this is keeping inflation expectations high," Credit Suisse says in a note.

The bank highlights U.S., Germany and UK housing plays, which would see the value of their asset rise in tandem with inflation, such as Wolseley and Alstria Office.

It also likes UK regulated utilities, which can adjust their prices to the inflation index, such as Pennon and National Grid and miners trading gold, a classic inflation hedge, such as Allied Gold Mining and Petropavlovsk.

Finally, a fall in real bond yields should attract investors to companies offering strong earnings growth and a solid balance sheet, which set he conditions for high payouts, such as auto maker BMW.

