The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent around midday, underperforming bigger but fading gains from the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Flybe Group gains 8.1 percent as the airline's full year results come in slightly ahead of expectations, albeit ones which had been progressively reduced during the course of the year.

"The outlook remains guarded but there are some grounds for cautious optimism. Nevertheless we believe that there are better ways of playing the aviation cycle in the sector," Oriel securities says in a note retaining its "reduce" stance on Flybe.

Mouchel Group dives 28 percent after the struggling infrastructure firm says it is still reviewing its restructuring options, which includes a possible equity fundraising, and says all of the options being reviewed would result in only limited value for existing shareholders.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net