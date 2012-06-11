The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index slips 0.1 percent, and the FTSE 250 index drops 0.4 percent.

Filtronic advances 11.5 percent after the mobile phone network equipment maker says it expects to make a profit for the year ended May 31 on better-than-forecast performance from its broadband business and strong wireless sales.

"Filtronic has pulled it out of the bag. We had expected a 1 million pound loss, as revenue whizzed passed our forecast," says Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor, who rates the stock a "buy".

Asterand drops more than 14 percent after the firm says it is to sell its Human Tissue Business to two wholly-owned subsidiaries of Stemgent Inc. for an aggregate cash consideration of $9 million to pay its debts, and that if the disposal deal is not passed by shareholders, the company may be placed immediately into administration.

