European stocks slightly trim gains as U.S. indexes open modestly higher, with shares on both sides of the Atlantic enjoying a tentative relief rally after Spain secured a bigger-than-expected bailout for its struggling banks.

At 1337 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index trades 0.9 percent higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6 percent and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index is up 0.7 percent.

