Shares in Mouchel slide 31 percent after the struggling infrastructure firm says it is still reviewing its restructuring options, which include a possible equity fundraising, and says all of the options being considered would result in only limited value for existing shareholders.

"With only limited value for existing shareholders, the shares remain a 'Sell'," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"Nevertheless, post restructuring MCHL should generate sensible returns and, once the balance sheet is restructured (still expected by 31 July 2012), it should be a much more interesting investment proposition," the broker says.

