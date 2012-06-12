Cheuvreux is taking a more constructive view on European equities, arguing that pressure for policy change and market support are starting to bear fruit and domestically focused stocks now look "very cheap".

The bank cuts the cash holding in its portfolio to 7 percent from a record high of 9 percent, although it leaves the exposure to risk of its portfolio - or 'beta' - 5 percent below its MSCI Europe benchmark on a two-year view.

It also upgrades French stocks to "neutral" from "underweight" following an 11.5 percent drop in the last three months.

"Although we do not yet wish to restore risk to our recommended portfolio in a substantial sense we want to mark the end of the period of rapid market correction," Cheuvreux's strategists say in a note.

"Our perception is that the downside risk on Europe's markets is no longer substantial (but) it is too early for equity recovery to be sustained."

The bank recommends buying into any new dip through the summer as the political debate moves towards a greater understanding between France and Germany on a more fiscally and financially cohesive euro zone.

