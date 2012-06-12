The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.1 percent in early trade, in line with the midcaps, whilst the blue chips edge 0.2 percent higher.

Park Group advances more than 1 percent after the gift voucher and prepaid card business unveils a 23 percent rise in pretax profits to 8.6 million pounds, ahead of Arden Partners' forecast of 8.3 million pounds, with the broker reiterating its "buy" recommendation for the firm.

"Park's success in the UK retail landscape is highlighted by attracting partners of the calibre of M&S. The flexecash prepaid card initiative provides a strong foundation for future profitable growth and, with a well-established model that is aligned to demand for value, we anticipate meaningful outperformance from current levels," Arden Partners says.

Small business landlord Workspace climbs almost 1 percent after it reports full-year results which Seymour Pierce describes as strong, with trading profit after interest up 13 percent at 16 million pounds ($24.8 million), prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

