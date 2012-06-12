Shares in Basilea rise 5.7 percent after the Swiss biotech company says it has sold its new eczema drug Toctiono in a multi-million pounds deal to British pharmaceuticals group GlaxoSmithKline's dermatology unit Stiefel.

"This is good news for Basilea shareholders on two accounts. Firstly, they (Basilea) have finally found a competent distribution partner in Stiefel... Secondly, the payment of 216 million Swiss francs ($225.01 million) and additional income is substantially diminishing the likelyhood of a capital hike", Notenstein Privatbank says.

