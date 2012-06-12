Shares in E.ON AG gain nearly 3 percent, helped by an upgrade to "buy" from "neutral" by UBS which says it views Germany's biggest utility as a solid earnings recovery story.

"We see 14 percent EPS CAGR 2012-15, driven by the likely gas turn-around, 1.5 billion euro cost cutting, lower interest on refinanced debt, growth in exploration and production and renewables," UBS analysts say in a note to clients.

A likely agreement with Russia's gas exporting monopoly Gazprom in the second half of this year should be a positive catalyst for the stock, UBS says.

The broker has a price target of 17 euros on the stock.

