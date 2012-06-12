The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.9 percent in midday trade, while the midcaps fall 0.7 percent, and the blue chips are 0.4 percent firmer.

In what has become a rare occurrence, energy management service company Utilitywise floated on the stock market on Tuesday, entering the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) with a market capitalisation of 36.9 million pounds ($57.2 million), with the firm planning on using the proceeds for further organic growth.

Infrastructure and maintenance firm May Gurney advances more than 6 percent after reporting a 17 percent rise in full-year profits, underpinned by strong performances in highways and street lighting in its public sector division.

