The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.8 percent, tracking similar falls by the mid caps, off 0.9 percent, while the blue chips gain 0.8 percent.

Infrastructure and maintenance firm May Gurney adds 8.4 percent after reporting a 17 percent rise in full-year profits, underpinned by strong performances in highways and street lighting in its public sector division.

In what has become a rare occurrence, energy management service company Utilitywise floated on the stock market on Tuesday, entering the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) with a market capitalisation of 36.9 million pounds, with the firm planning on using the proceeds for further organic growth.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net