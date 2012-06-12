Coutts remains 'underweight' on euro zone equities, favouring defensive, high-yielding stocks, but reckons a turnaround in investor sentiment - and thus riskier assets - could be just around the corner.

"Our proprietary investment sentiment indicator has fallen back close to its lows in response to the Greek crisis. It currently suggests that, while probably not at a trough yet, sentiment is getting close to a negative point that typically represents a good buying opportunity for risk assets," Coutts says in an investment strategy note.

"Within equities we prefer those with high yields and defensive attributes."

To illustrate the appeal of high yielders, Coutts compares the annual return of around 0.35 percent on three-year gilts with a yield of 3.9 percent on the FTSE 100.

"Assuming no dividend growth, then the cash flow from dividends over three years would be some 12 percent of the initial investment, proving considerable support for total returns of equities over bonds."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net