Fund managers are sitting on the biggest cash pile in three years as they await a decisive policy response to the euro zone crisis before increasing exposure to the region's stocks, which they overwhelmingly see as cheap, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows.

Average cash balances among fund managers have risen to a net 5.3 percent this month from 4.7 percent in May and euro zone equity weightings have fallen to a net 36 percent "underweight", the lowest weighting since September, despite 65 percent of respondents seeing the area's shares as cheap, an all-time record across all regions.

"Typically when we see cash balances that high we do regard that as a contrarian buy signal for equities," says Gary Baker, chief European equity strategist.

"What this is all about is sovereign tail risk. If you see a policy response that successfully cauterises that situation, the results in investors' flows could be quite spectacular."

Four out of five investors now expect the European Central Bank to launch further quantitative easing, with the majority saying it will take place in the third quarter, the survey shows.

It also points to low conviction in sector positioning, except for utilities, which appear underowned at a 53 percent net "underweight", the lowest weighting since December 2003, triggering a contrarian "buy" signal according to BofA-ML strategists.

