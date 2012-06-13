Shares in Resolution gain 3.2 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, with the blue chip index up 0.4 percent, as UBS upgrades its rating for the life insurance consolidator to "buy" from "neutral" citing valuation grounds.

"The stock offers a 10.2 percent prospective yield, has the possibility of a 250 million pounds buyback before interims, is trading at just 51 percent of 2012E EV (estimated Enterprise Value) per share and has no Euro exposure," UBS says in a note, trimming its price target to 240 pence from 250 pence.

"It isn't just about what you do, but also what you don't do. Resolution's business model of UK life consolidation makes strategic sense in a shrinking market. It also means they are a non-bank financial with minimal Euro exposure at a time when that is an increasingly attractive combination for risk averse yield investors," the broker adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net