Shares in J Sainsbury shed 2.5 percent, topping the list of blue chip fallers, with the index up 0.5 percent, as Britain's third-largest supermarket group's first-quarter sales increase comes in below consensus, albeit boosted by shopping over Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

Sainsbury says sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, rose 1.4 percent in the 12 weeks to June 9, a slowdown from growth of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the 2011/12 year.

"The Q1 trading to 9th June, which includes the bumper Diamond Jubilee week, was positive but weaker than market expectations," Seymour Pierce says in a note, pointing out that it believes consensus was for over 2.0 percent growth.

The broker says, for the time being, it is retaining its full-year 2013 pre-tax profit forecast of 770 million pounds, and is keeping its "hold" rating and 290 pence price target on Sainsbury.

"There is now minimal operational gearing in the earnings with limited potential for LFL (like-fore-like) growth in a competitive market while the company has confirmed it is reining back on its expansion plans," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Food retail peer WM Morrison is also under pressure, down 1.0 percent, weighed by an HSBC downgrade to "neutral" from "overweight" with a reduced target price of 310 pence, down from 350 pence, in a UK sector review.

But Tesco, which issued its own trading update on Monday, gains 0.5 percent as HSBC upgrades its rating to "overweight" from "neutral".

"We think the UK Food Retail market will certainly remain tough and future growth will be more limited than it has been in the past decade. However, we expect the Big Four to remain rational with Tesco more focused on solving its quality/service issues than slashing prices at any cost," HSBC says in a note.

