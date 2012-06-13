The FTSE Small Cap is up 0.5 percent in early deals, outperforming fading gains by the FTSE 100 index, up 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 index falls 0.1 percent, with takeover moves boosting some of the smaller firms.

Nautical Petroleum jumps 54 percent as mid-cap oil explorer Cairn Energy agrees to buy the North sea-focused group for 450 pence a share, valuing Nautical in total at 414 million pounds.

Proximagen gains 23 percent as U.S. firm Upsher-Smith Laboratories says it will buy the British drug developer for 223 million pounds in cash, and 133.80 million pounds in potential milestone payments.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net