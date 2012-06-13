Shares in cement maker Lafarge rise for a second day, up as much as 3.2 percent, as analysts welcome its new plan to cut costs and reduce debt with a series of rating and price target upgrades.

Societe Generale and Kepler analysts raise their recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold". SocGen raises its target price to 41 euros from 33 euros, while Kepler lifts its target price to 40 euros from 34 euros.

"The much more ambitious targets than those announced in February are likely to appeal to investors and could support the stock's outperformance over the coming weeks," SocGen analysts write in a note.

Jefferies analysts raise their target price for Lafarge to 46 euros from 45 euros, also with a "buy" rating.

Lafarge unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros and boost profits over the next four years as it seeks to slash its debt pile and regain an investment-grade rating.

