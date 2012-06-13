Shares in Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE) advance 1.8 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index flat, as Barclays Capital upgrades its rating for the electricity and gas distributor to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its price target to 1,585 pence, up from 1,235 pence.

"After five years of sluggish growth, we believe SSE is poised to return to its heyday of double-digit earnings growth. A combination of structural tightening of the UK power generation market, combined with secular investment-driven growth in electricity transmission, should lead to EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13 percent over the next four years," BarCap says in a note.

SSE also gets a boost from positive comment by Exane BNP Paribas, which reinitiates coverage of the British firm with an "outperform" rating and 1,680 pence target price.

"We believe SSE is poised to benefit from the two key trends in the UK utility market - keener incentives for outperformance against regulatory targets, SSE being an efficient operator of infrastructure, and investment to support a shift towards low carbon generation," Exane says in a note.

Elsewhere in the utility sector, Exane reinitiates coverage on both Centrica and National Grid with "underperform" ratings.

Centrica sheds 0.7 percent, and National Grid is down 0.1 [percent.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net