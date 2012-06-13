Shares in Tate & Lyle gain 0.7 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Citigroup upgrades its rating for the food ingredients firm to "buy" from "neutral" citing valuation grounds and sucralose cashflows.

"Tate has underperformed the FTSE by 9 percent since its FY12 results due to an absence of potential upgrades and an outlook for muted profit growth in FY13," Citigroup says in a note.

"While we don't expect upgrades in the near term, we believe the 2013E P/E (estimated Price/Earnings) of 11.2 times represents an attractive entry point for a stock that should deliver sustainable high single-digit earnings growth," the broker adds.

Citigroup also raises its target price for Tate to 7760 pence, up from 700 pence, suggesting 20 percent upside to current levels, to reflect increased sucralose cashflows.

"We expect a gradual re-rating as the market fully appreciates the long-term growth prospects for SFI (Speciality Food Ingredients) from global health trends such as diabetes and its immature growth opportunity in emerging markets," Citigroup adds.

