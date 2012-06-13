The FTSE Small Cap adds 0.3 percent at midday, outperforming a flat blue chip index, while the mid caps are down 0.3 percent.

Hyder Consulting gains 6.7 percent as the design and engineering consultancy posts a rise in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to 21.6 million pounds, up from 20.3 million pounds a year earlier, and says a strong order book, balance sheet and prospective opportunities gives it confidence for the year ahead.

In response, N+1 Brewin upgrades its rating for Hyder Consulting to "buy" from "add".

SerVision jumps 31 percent, with the survelliance systems firm boosted by positive comment from Faraday Research, which says the shares look like "a cracking investment".

"We've spotted some cheap shares in the past but SerVision offers what we see as a compelling combination of excellent growth potential but on a ridiculously cheap valuation," says David Lowery, Equity Analyst at Faraday.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net