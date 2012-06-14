The FTSE Small Caps index is 0.1 percent easier in early deals, outperforming much bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Mulberry drops 23 percent as the luxury goods firm's full-year results miss expectations, with the group seeing a slow-down in recent like-for-like (LFL) sales.

"The outlook statement with today's results is surprisingly cautious, with LFL sales only up by 3 percent in the last 10 weeks, after a poor April and big fall-back in its Outlet centre sales (vs tough comps). The market won't like that...," says independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

Wincanton adds 6 percent as the haulier says its UK and Ireland markets were performing well both in securing existing contracts and winning new business and that it expected a strong future despite challenging market as it posted a full-year pretax loss from continuing operations of 47.4 million pounds, compared with a profit of 3.6 million pounds last year.

