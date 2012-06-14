The FTSE Small Caps index is down 0.2 percent by midday, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 250 index, also off 0.2 percent, while the FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent.

Churchill Mining falls over 10 percent as the Indonesia-focused coal mines group expresses disappointment at the written decisions confirming the rejection of its appeal court ruling against a claim by Ridlatama Group against Churchill's PT Indonesia Coal Development (ICD) subsidiary.

"We are underway with the International Arbitration claim against the Republic of Indonesia to seek a legitimate remedy for our shareholders and protect our rights as a foreign investor in Indonesia," said Churchill Mining's Chairman David Quinlivan.

Mckay Securities gains 2.3 percent as the real estate investment trust says it has acquired a high-yielding office investment in Farnborough, Hampshire.

