Shares in French oil producer Maurel et Prom drop 6.8 percent, surrendering a big portion of the previous session's jump, after the company's CEO dismisses speculation that Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell had approached it about a possible takeover.

"We haven't had any contact with Shell and we are not aware of this project," Maurel et Prom Chief Executive Jean-Francois Henin told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

The French firm's stock had risen more than 20 percent on Wednesday after The Daily Mail newspaper, without citing sources, said the company had turned down a friendly approach from U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum and had drawn interest from Shell.

"This seems to kill the rumour, at least for now. There are good assets out there trading at depressed levels, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a bid emerging on Maurel at some point," a Paris-based trader says.

Maurel et Prom has a market capitalisation of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.76 billion).

