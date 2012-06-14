The FTSE Small Caps index closes 0.1 percent lower, while the mid caps gain 0.3 percent, and the blue chips fall 0.3 percent.

Young & Co's Brewery falls 1.6 percent as Guinness Peat Group places its entire holding in the firm with institutional and other investors, comprising 15.39 percent of the A ordinary shares and 34.16 percent of the non-voting ordinary shares, raising aggregate net proceeds of 54 million pounds for the private equity firm.

PLUS Markets Group adds 15 percent as blue chip inter-dealer broker ICAP increases its consideration in connection with the proposed sale of PLUS's stock exchange business to 500,000 pounds, up from a headline nominal figure of 1 pound.

The move comes two weeks after PLUS rejected another offer for the business from Gulf Merchant Bank because it said that, while the headline consideration appeared greater than ICAP's, the offer was materially less attractive in terms of net financial benefit.

