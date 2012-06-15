Shares in Lamprell climb 6 percent to lead the FTSE mid-cap gainers after the company says it delivered a project called Hull 108 on time, enabling it to pay off some debt, and it also appoints a new chairman as it tries to put behind it a difficult month which saw it issue two profit warnings.

"Although the delivery of Hull 108 does not provide any comfort that Lamprell is progressing with the issues on the Le Tourneau 116E rigs it does reaffirm Lamprell's capability in rig construction, and demonstrates the strength of the balance sheet," says Oriel Securities analyst David Round, who has a "hold" recommendation on the stock.

Lamprell cut its forecasts for a second time earlier in June over issues linked to shortages of key components, at which time, previous chairman Jonathan Silver said he would step down to the deputy chairman position.

New chairman John Kennedy was formerly the chairman of FTSE 250 oil services firm Wellstream before it was bought by U.S. firm General Electric Co in 2010.

