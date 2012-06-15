Shares in Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, drop 2.5 percent to become the top faller on Britain's blue-chip FTSE index after news of slower second-quarter growth overshadows the company's outlook for the year.

"Aggreko has reported underlying revenue growth of 15 percent for the first-half versus 21 percent for the first-quarter, implying 9 percent for the second-quarter," say analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The market tends to expect an upgrade," the analysts add. "This is a much-loved stock where upgrades are expected and the lack of (one) could impact the stock."

The analysts, however, add the company's move to increase fleet capital investment bodes well for growth in the second-half.

