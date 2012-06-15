Today sees 10 percent more calls than puts expiring on Euro STOXX 50 at 1000 GMT, according to Eurex data, which could potentially leave the market exposed to a bounce in coming days as some investors find themselves uncovered on the upside.

The percentage of June calls on the euro zone blue-chip index - rather than "put" options betting the index will fall - has risen to 52 percent from 48 percent in mid-May.

Based on current levels around 2,170 on the Euro STOXX 50 and the 1.5 percent fall in the index over the past month, only around a tenth of those calls will expire in the money, leaving their owners with proceeds to reinvest.

Among the holders of puts - which can be used to hedge cash equity holdings against a market fall, as well as for straight downside bets - nearly half will cash in.

Last month, when calls also outnumbered puts by around 10 percent into the expiry, the Euro STOXX 50 rallied 2.2 percent in the two following trading days despite the lack of concrete positive news.

In April, when more puts expired than calls, that could have contributed to the sharpness of the sell-off when investors reacted to victory by Socialist Francois Hollande in the first round of the French presidential polls and to a Dutch political crisis. The Euro STOXX 50 fell 2.9 percent in one day.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net