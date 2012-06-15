The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent in early deals on Friday, underperforming bigger rallies by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Premier Foods gains 11.9 percent as the food producer agrees to sell its vinegar and sour pickles unit, including the famous Sarsons vinegar brand, to Japan's Mizkan as part of an ongoing bid to turn around its struggling business by getting rid of non-core assets.

Panmure Gordon upgrades its rating for Premier Foods to "hold" from "sell", with an unchanged 90 pence target price, noting that the stock has fallen by 34 pence in the last three weeks and it now believes the shares are more fairly priced.

United Carpets Group plunges 40 percent to 2.18 pence as the floorcoverings retailer says that since the year-end it has been necessary to terminate a number of franchises, and that this is likely to have a detrimental affect on the performance of the group, with the firm also to review a number of stores in order to ascertain whether they can remain viable.

Seymour Pierce downgrades its rating for United Carpets to "hold" from "buy", cuts its target price to 2.5 pence from 10 pence, and withdraws its full-year 2013 estimates "until we have more clarity on the outcome of the strategic review and size of the cost cutting measures".

